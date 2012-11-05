PanGIA Biotech Plans Expanded Multi-Cancer Early Detection Liquid Biopsy Study

Company Completing 3-year Prospective, Multicenter, Clinical Study

AI Integrated Urine Based Liquid Biopsy with High Sensitivity and Specificity

New study to Include 10 Additional Cancer Types

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PanGIA Biotech, a US based biotechnology company with a mission to develop true liquid biopsy technology that is scalable for global impact, today announced that it is finalizing its three-year, prospective, multicenter, clinical study on prostate cancer liquid biopsy. This announcement comes as the company prepares to launch additional clinical studies in multi-cancer early detection using the PanGIA® Liquid Biopsy Platform. “The PanGIA urine based true liquid biopsy technology has been developed for global impact by diagnosing, monitoring, and managing cancers earlier to save lives using urine as the sample type to create vastly improved availability and scalability in cancer diagnostics,” according to PanGIA Biotech’s CEO, Holly Magliochetti.





In 2020, the company received IRB approval and launched a novel AI integrated urine based liquid biopsy study. The company immediately began recruiting urologists in US-based academic as well as large and small group community practices to enroll men who were scheduled for prostate biopsy. Results of the study are pending publication.

“Based on the high sensitivity and high specificity of the PanGIA prostate study, PanGIA Biotech is now preparing to significantly expand the platform by launching follow-on studies in ten additional cancer types,” said Tricia Schumann, Chief Investment Officer of PanGIA Biotech. Additional cancer types in the PanGIA follow-on study will include breast, ovarian, lung, renal, bladder, colorectal, stomach, pancreas, liver, and brain. The company will begin recruiting experienced medical professionals across the United States as clinical study sites as well as listing the study on ClinicalTrials.gov.

PanGIA Biotech intends to launch the expanded study in mid-2024. Interested researchers may contact the company for additional information.

About PanGIA Biotech, Inc.

PanGIA Biotech develops novel, AI integrated, true liquid biopsy technology that is scalable for global impact. The PanGIA® platform allows rapid development of non-invasive testing for detecting, monitoring response to therapy, and managing a variety of diseases and disorders, including cancers as early as Stage 1. The company combines expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns using proprietary technology. For more information, please visit www.PanGIABiotech.com.

Contacts

Company



Holly Magliochetti



Contact@PanGIABiotech.com

Media Inquiries:



Media@PanGIABiotech.com

Investor Relations:



IR@PanGIABiotech.com