Ali Abdullah Al Sadadi to Speak at Dubai’s Most Impactful Tech Event – Global AI Show 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – January 15, 2024) – Among the 300 speakers, Al Abdullah Al Sadadi joins the Global AI Show to share his insights and build connections within the industry.

Global AI Show by VAP Group is set to have a large gathering of over 7000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 3000 companies, who will come together at Grand Hyatt Dubai from 16–17 April 2024. The event will connect global AI experts, startups, and innovators with pre-qualified C-level executives, including CEOs, government authorities, and other professionals in the AI industry.

Among the thought leaders of artificial intelligence, Global AI Show will have Ali Abdullah Al Sadadi, Chief of Information Technology, currently working in the Ministry of Oil and Environment, Bahrain, who will share insightful thoughts about cutting-edge technological solutions and their impact on individuals and organizations. The digital leader has experience of more than 19+ years in information technology, digital transformation, digital sustainability, cloud transformation, and cyber security.

The speaker’s insights aim to enhance the event by offering invaluable perspectives and knowledge. This opportunity brings a unique and enriching dimension to the discourse, aiming to ensure a rewarding experience for all attendees.

About Global AI Show

VAP Group is thrilled to unveil the Global AI Show, an electrifying convergence of pioneering minds and cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This groundbreaking event is poised to set new benchmarks, fuel innovation, and redefine the trajectory of AI on a global scale. Mark your calendars for 16th -17th April 2024 to experience the convergence of industry titans, trailblazing startups, and forward-thinking experts at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. From illuminating keynote presentations to riveting panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global AI Show curated by VAP Group will immerse attendees in the forefront of AI’s transformative potential. This is not just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change. With a spotlight on breakthrough technologies, disruptive concepts, and actionable insights, the Global AI Show is a testament to VAP Group’s commitment to shaping the future of AI.

