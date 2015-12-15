Danavation Technologies Expands Sales Team with Launch of Danavation West and Strategic Partnership with Barnet POS

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2024) – Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) (“Danavation” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, announces a significant expansion with the introduction of Danavation West and a strategic partnership with Barnet POS.

Expanding Sales Team with Danavation West

Danavation® proudly unveils the establishment of Danavation West, marking a strategic expansion of its sales team. This initiative focuses on enhancing support and expertise in the western regions, particularly in Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon. The dedicated team at Danavation West aims to bring specialized knowledge to the liquor, cannabis, and grocery industries.

Strategic Partnership with Barnet POS

In a significant stride forward, Danavation West has forged a strategic partnership with Barnet POS, a distinguished player boasting a substantial customer base exceeding 500 customers, spanning from cannabis to liquor. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in reshaping the digital solutions landscape within the liquor, cannabis, and grocery industries.

Barnet POS, celebrated for its leadership in Point of Sale solutions, stands out with its diverse clientele. With over 500 customers in its portfolio, Barnet POS is an industry leader. This strategic partnership ensures a seamlessly integrated solution, as Digital Smart Labels™ by Danavation join forces with Barnet POS. The outcome is a powerful and efficient toolset empowering businesses to automate labeling, pricing, product information, and promotions in real-time.

How Digital Smart Labels™ Will Benefit Barnet POS Customers:

Operational Efficiency: The integration of Digital Smart Labels™ with Barnet POS ensures a streamlined and automated process, reducing manual efforts and operational costs for businesses.

Real-time Updates: Customers of Barnet POS will benefit from real-time updates on pricing, product information, and promotions, allowing for quick and agile responses to market changes.

Enhanced Customer Experience: The combined solution promises to elevate the overall customer experience by providing accurate and up-to-date information, contributing to improved satisfaction and loyalty.

Together, Danavation and Barnet POS are committed to delivering a cutting-edge solution that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital era.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

