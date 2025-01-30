Stellar Converter for OST – A Hands-On Review

By Lou Wallace

Dealing with inaccessible OST files is a common challenge. Whether due to server crashes, mailbox deletion, or Outlook profile corruption, extracting critical data from an OST file can be a nightmare without the right tools.

I recently tested Stellar Converter for OST, Best OST to PST Converter tool designed to extract mailbox data from inaccessible OST files and convert it into PST and other formats. In this review, I will walk you through my hands-on experience, including setup, working, performance, and key features.

Test Environment & Setup

To ensure a real-world scenario, I created a controlled test environment:

Created a User Mailbox in Exchange Server – Configured an Outlook profile in Cached Exchange Mode, allowing an OST file to generate.

Disconnected the Mailbox – Simulating a server failure, I deleted the user account from Active Directory, making the OST orphaned.

I installed Stellar Converter for OST on a Windows 11 with Outlook 2021. The installation was quick, lightweight, and required no additional dependencies.

How Stellar Converter for OST Works

Step 1: Launch & Select the OST File

Upon launching, the software presents a clean and intuitive UI with two options:

Browse – Manually select the OST file if you know its location.

List Profile- Automatically lost configured Outlook profile

Find – Automatically scans your system for available OST files (useful if you’re unsure of the file path).

I selected my 5GB orphaned OST file, and the software quickly loaded it without any hiccups.

Step 2: Scanning the OST File

Once the scan was complete, the software displayed a structured preview of the entire mailbox with folders on the left and email previews on the right.

Step 3: Previewing and Verifying Data

One of the best features of Stellar Converter for OST is its Outlook-style preview.

Emails with attachments – All intact, including PDFs, ZIPs, and media files.

Folder hierarchy maintained – No messy structure or misplaced emails.

Timestamps & metadata preserved – Sent/received dates, read/unread status were exactly as in Outlook.

Contacts, Calendar, Tasks converted – Even meeting requests and reminders were restored accurately.

I was particularly impressed with how well it handled my inaccessible OST file, the software successfully extracted all data.

Step 4: Converting & Exporting the Data

After verifying the data, I proceeded with conversion. The software offers multiple export options:

PST – Ideal for importing back into Outlook.

MSG & EML – Great for extracting individual emails.

PDF & HTML – Useful for legal and documentation purposes.

I selected PST, chose a destination folder, and clicked Save.

The conversion speed was impressive—exporting my 5GB OST file to PST was very fast.

Once the PST file was created, I opened it in Outlook, and everything was imported flawlessly.

For enterprise-level users, the Technician edition allows direct export to Office 365 and Live Exchange, making migrations seamless.

Pricing Breakdown

Free Trial: It would be helpful to preview data in free trial version, which allows users to test the software before purchasing.

Licensing Models: Here’s an overview of each plan and the features that come with it:

Corporate Edition – $79/year- this is for Small to medium businesses, IT professionals. Technician Edition – $149/year- covers all features of corporate version and other additional features are-

 Batch Conversion

 Direct Export to Office 365 & Live Exchange

 Auto-Split PST File:

Toolkit Edition – $199/year- 7 Extra Tools for conversion, and recovery. Tools include features like compressing PST files, removing duplicate emails, repairing corrupted PST files, and more.

Pros & Cons After Testing

Pros –

Fast & accurate conversion – Handles large OST files without lag.

Preserves all data integrity – No missing emails, altered metadata, or broken structures.

Multiple export formats – Not locked to just PST.

No dependency on Exchange Server or Active Directory – Perfect for orphaned OST files.

Cons –

No direct migration to Office 365 in the standard version – Available only in the Technician edition.

No built-in scheduler – Would be useful for automated conversion in corporate setups.

Final Verdict – Is It Worth It?

After thoroughly testing Stellar Converter for OST, I can confidently say that it’s one of the best OST to PST conversion tools available.

For Exchange admins, IT professionals, or users dealing with inaccessible OST files, this tool is fast, efficient, and accurate.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely! If you’re handling orphaned OST files, or Exchange crashes, Stellar Converter for OST is a must-have tool.