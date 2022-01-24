Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information for 2021

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2021.

During 2021, the Company distributed dividends totaling $0.48 per share of common stock (CUSIP 03464Y108). The table below provides information on the expected federal income tax characterization for the Company’s common stock dividend distributions paid in 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to confirm that the tax statements they receive from their brokerage firms align with the information reported in this document and to consult with their tax advisors to determine individual tax implications.

Dividend Distribution Type Record Dates Payable Dates Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Income Per Share Qualified Dividend Per Share Return of Capital Per Share Long-Term Capital Gains Per Share Regular August 23, 2021 August 31, 2021 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ – $ 0.04 $ – Regular November 22, 2021 November 30, 2021 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ – $ 0.13 $ – Total allocated to 2021 $ 0.48 $ 0.31 $ – $ 0.17 $ –

About Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

