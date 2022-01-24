SCYNEXIS to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.

Investors (domestic): (877) 705-6003
Investors (international): (201) 493-6725
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1531381&tp_key=627476145d
Conference ID: 13727358

A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Company’s website, www.scynexis.com, following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, investigation and development of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
[email protected]

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
[email protected]

