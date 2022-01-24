Wharton Private Equity & Venture Capital Club Announces 26th Annual Conference

Private equity and venture capital professionals, academics and students to congregate April 1 at the New York Athletic Club

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Private Equity & Venture Capital Conference, a student-organized event at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, will hold its 26th annual Wharton Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference on Friday, April 1, at the New York Athletic Club.

The conference will focus on fast growth vs. long-term strategy, examining the ability of business leaders and managers to balance immediate pressures with the need for strategic long-term plays. Prominent GPs, LPs, and other venture capital and private equity professionals and faculty will address the role PE/VC investors play in this growing movement while providing perspective on the state of private equity and venture capital.

Keynote speakers for the event are Howard Sanders, Founder & Managing Director, Auldbrass Partners; Pete Stavros, Co-Head of Americas Private Equity, KKR; and Todd Abbrecht, Co-CEO, Thomas H. Lee Partners.

“We are thrilled to once again host the conference in person and look forward to hearing from many leaders in private equity and venture capital,” said Christina Ye, Co-Chair of the Wharton Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference. “It is a pleasure to have such accomplished speakers participate in one of the most prominent events for the Wharton School. The conference team extends our sincere thanks to the speakers, moderators, event sponsors, attendees and all those who have supported this year’s conference.”

Panel discussion topics include growth equity, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), consumer, family office, finance, healthcare, first-time funds, large cap buyouts, special situations & distressed, PE/VC in emerging markets, and private credit. To view the full schedule of events, please visit: https://www.whartonpevcconference.co.

Prominent members of the financial community sponsoring the conference include Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Accordion, Golub Capital, Thoma Bravo, Preqin, First Republic Bank, Warburg Pincus and BackBay Communications.

The Private Equity & Venture Capital Conference will be closed to the media.

About the Wharton Private Equity & Venture Capital Conference Team



The Wharton Private Equity & Venture Capital Conference Team gathers 24 MBA students with varied backgrounds and diverse work experiences. They are committed to organizing the conference, providing a platform for students with interest in private equity and venture capital to meet and network amongst each other as well as leading industry professionals. Ike Okonkwo, Joseph Nelson, and Christina Ye are co-chairs for this year’s conference.

Contacts

Philip Nunes



BackBay Communications



617-391-0790, x101



[email protected]