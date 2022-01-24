Gabb Wireless Eliminates Spam Texts and Calls to Kids With New Gabb Guard Filtration System

This robust expansion of Gabb’s safety measures uses built-in software to protect kids from spam.

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Gabb Wireless, the leading company in providing safe tech for kids, is launching a robust call and SMS filtration suite for all Gabb users to make the safest cellular network for kids even safer. Gabb Guard is powered by a partnership with Hiya, the global leader in call filtration software, and is among the most effective systems on any cellular network allowing kids to navigate their technology with thoughtful solutions in place.

Gabb Wireless makes it a priority to implement the highest level of protection available in their devices. Gabb Guard’s call filtration system is integrated directly into the Gabb Phone dialer, providing verified caller ID and blocking all suspected solicitation calls and robo-calls. It also uses Gabb’s proprietary AI to protect children’s text messages from unwanted URLs, image attachments, swear words, sexual content, implied negative slang and violent messages from unknown or unsaved numbers.

“As the leader in safe tech for kids, Gabb Guard will allow us to take another important step in ensuring families are protected from unwanted connections,” said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. “This added protection ensures kids are communicated with as intended, without unwelcome distractions, so they can explore the positive aspects of technology and life off the screen.”

Gabb Guard’s call filtration system allows safe calls to come in – such as a 911 dispatcher – and blocks unwanted calls. Other smartphone brands geared towards children use whitelist services to prevent spam calls, meaning parents must manually input every contact into the child’s device for it to receive any calls or texts from that number.

Starting today, Gabb Guard’s advanced call protection comes standard on all Gabb phones for $0.99/month. Both call and SMS filtration services are built into the Gabb Phone, with no separate apps needed.

This nationwide rollout furthers Gabb’s efforts to provide innovative, kid-safe technology. To avoid the dangers that come from too-much-tech-too-soon, Gabb’s age-appropriate smart devices come without social media, internet, games – and now without spam.

To find out more about Gabb Wireless’s safe tech solutions, visit www.gabbwireless.com.

About Gabb Wireless

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology solutions for families. With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among youth, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids. For each step of kids’ development, Gabb offers products that keep families connected, give kids freedom and provide parents peace of mind. Learn more at www.gabbwireless.com.

