How Device Management Can Enhance the Value of Interactive Touchscreen Technology

By Nadav Avni, CMO of Radix Technologies

New year, new budget. School administrators across the country are preparing proposed budgets to be presented for approval in the new fiscal year, which starts in July for U.S. school districts. Most will likely include requisite education technology wish list items such as interactive touchscreens. However, administrators should also include mobile device management (MDM) software when requesting these devices.

MDM software manages, maintains, and secures the school’s smart devices. Without it, tending to these expensive tech gadgets gets much more expensive. School districts know the value of educational technology (edtech) devices such as interactive touchscreens. Now, maximize their usage and get a better return on investment (ROI) with companion MDM software to manage them.

The Advantages of Interactive Touchscreens

The interactive touchscreen is one of the most exciting edtech advancements in the last few years. This device single-handedly replaces three traditional classroom tools: the whiteboard, video player, and projector.

An interactive touchscreen is a digital display that allows teachers and students to interact with content. It also lets instructors show presentations and play videos. Students can even participate in interactive activities directly on the screen.

For instance, a student can answer a question on the touchscreen and instantly learn whether they’re right or wrong. Their effectiveness creates a need to limit their scope with MDM software.

How Effective Are They?

In short, interactive touchscreens are the ultimate teaching tool, revolutionizing learning in many ways.

First, they help preschool children learn valuable motor skills. Additional studies also show young learners who used touchscreens saw improved school performances compared with students using traditional learning methods.

In addition, touchscreens are highly interactive and engaging. Students don’t even realize they’re learning.

Using well-designed and highly interactive modules, teachers can encourage active participation, foster friendly competition, and keep their attention. As a result, there are fewer classroom disruptions caused by bored or inattentive students.

Today’s students are full digital natives. Parents routinely introduce the internet and smart devices to their children at an early age. As a result, babies often watch their first videos and play nursery games on their parents’ smartphones.

That’s why older classroom technology like whiteboards, VHS tapes, or projectors don’t make sense when these children enter school. Interactive touchscreens help school kids pick up on learning using technology they’re already familiar with.

Interactive Touchscreens Need MDM Software

To get the most out of interactive touchscreens, district and IT administrators know management remains key. IT leaders know it takes more than throwing in MDM software with basic features.

Instead, they prefer reliable MDM software with the tools needed to manage modern edtech equipment.

Admittedly, touchscreen devices represent a hefty investment for any school district. If expenditures for these tools are approved, many educators will demand schools ensure they get the most bang for the buck. This is why wise school and IT administrators should always include a modest budget for MDM software during budget deliberations.

Small, incremental add-ons to edtech expenditures can justify the cost of touchscreens. Providing the best maintenance and management services can lead to better device performance and longer lifespans.

Highlight the Best Features When Recommending Ideal MDM Software

When asked to justify the costs for MDM software, the school’s IT administrator should take this opportunity to list ideal and necessary features. By showing what the platform can accomplish, school boards should have no problem approving and endorsing any budgetary requests.

Here are some MDM software features you’ll want to highlight:

Low-Level Management Layer

Maintaining school devices is an easy task if you’re dealing with a dozen or so interactive touchscreens located in a single school.

Now, transform that scenario into hundreds of devices spread across dozens of schools, and you can see the need for reliable device management software.

Instead of sending IT team members to every school to individually check on units and apply updates or fixes, MDM software lets your team handle these fixes quickly and efficiently.

Using secure connectivity and cloud remote access, the IT administrator can instantly connect to a single device, a select few, or the entire fleet to perform updates and fixes to system software and install apps.

Unique Access Levels for Various Stakeholders

Because different school stakeholders have different requirements, the ideal MDM software should also assign different access levels.

End users such as teachers and students should only have access to approved apps and specific educational websites. Any other programs, websites, or settings should remain off-limits.

In addition, there’s no need for the school administrator to have access to system settings.

At the same time, IT teams won’t need access to user data or individual student records, which are highly confidential and protected by FERPA and local guidelines. Admins should therefore be able to enforce data privacy across the entire network.

Security Services to Prevent Access and Deter Theft

Finally, the ideal MDM software should have the means to thwart any attempts to steal devices or compromise school data.

For example, IT administrators can be alerted to any attempts to transport devices beyond their approved boundaries (the classroom or school grounds). They can also limit users’ abilities to access restricted files, visit unapproved sites, or launch unofficial apps.

If unauthorized users manage to log in, administrators can also disable or freeze units to prevent data theft. In extreme situations, the admin can remotely erase all device data to prevent further access.

In addition, if devices have been transported outside their assigned school or location, the IT team can use geolocation services to pinpoint their whereabouts. They can then coordinate with authorities to retrieve the unit.

Bring Out the Best in Your Edtech Devices With MDM Software

Interactive touchscreens are more engaging for both teachers and students. Schools can limit disruptions and encourage more active learning by utilizing tech that students are already comfortable with.

School administrators know the benefits of interactive screens, so when planning their proposed school district budgets, they must include a line item for MDM software.

It’s hard to overstate the value of this software. Your IT team can manage its edtech devices remotely and more efficiently, limit access levels, and ensure device security. MDM software is the key to getting the most out of your significant edtech investments.